Mallu Ravi invites Kishan Reddy to Telangana Global Summit 2025

Hyderabad: Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi met Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Thursday. During the meeting, Mallu Ravi formally invited the Union Minister to participate in the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, a flagship event aimed at showcasing the state’s emerging growth story, investment potential, and opportunities across key sectors.

Mallu Ravi briefed the Union Minister on the objectives of the summit, including fostering national and global partnerships, promoting innovation-driven development, and positioning Telangana as a leading destination for industry, infrastructure, and future-ready investments.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy responded positively to the invitation, acknowledging the importance of such platforms in strengthening cooperative development and contributing to the nation’s economic progress.