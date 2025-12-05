Galaxy of A-list celebrities set to add more zing to Global Summit

Salman Khan invited to Telangana Rising Global Summit

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rising Global Summit will be a star studded event as Bollywood hero Salman Khan has been invited. Bollywood hero Ajay Devgan has already announced plans to set up a film city in Hyderabad and famous music director MM Keeravani will perform a musical night event on the first day of the two day summit on December 8 at Future city. Pan India blockbuster Pushpa director Sukumar and a few Telugu and Hindi heroes will also participate in the panel discussion on investments in media and entertainment. Kantara film hero Rishab Sheety will also be present.

Officials said that a separate event is being organised to promote the film and entertainment industry during the Global Summit to be attended by business honchos from various countries.

Popular Veena player P Jayalakshmi and the Perani dancer Kala Krishna will be a special attraction for the guests. The famous magician Samala Venu will impress the audience with his performance.

Telangana traditional art forms will also make a buzz in the global event. To reflect the culture and arts of the Telangana state, the guests will be cordially invited with folk art forms such as Kommu Koya, Banjara, Kolatam, Gussadi, Oggu Dolu, women's drums, Perani dance and Bonala Kolatam. Arrangements are being made for all the people to watch these celebrations from December 10 to 13. A musical orchestra programme is also organized everyday during the event.