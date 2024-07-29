Live
Just In
Man Dies After Being Gored By Bull At Manjuvirattu Event In Tamil Nadu
- A 28-year-old man from Salem died after being gored by a bull during Manjuvirattu in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu.
- The event was halted, and an investigation is underway.
A 28-year-old man tragically lost his life after being gored by a bull at the Manjuvirattu bull taming event held in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district on Sunday.
The event featured ten bulls, each released into the arena for about 30 minutes, with nine participants attempting to tame them. Enthusiasts from various districts, including Madurai, Trichy, Ramanathapuram, and Pudukottai, gathered to take part in the event.
During the fourth round, Karthik from Salem tried to evade a charging bull, but the animal struck him in the chest with its horns, causing him to collapse. Karthik was immediately taken to Karaikudi Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Following the incident, the event was halted, and an investigation is currently underway, according to officials from the Kundrakudi Police.