Man From Coimbatore Kills Himself After Losing Rs. 10L In Online Gambling

According to reports, a Coimbatore man, 29 years old, committed suicide at a hotel close to Sastri Road after allegedly losing money playing online gambling. R. Shankar from Uppilipalayam, who works for a private company, reportedly left his home on Monday after telling his family that he was travelling for work. In the Ram Nagar hotel, he rented a room.



The hotel manager used a spare key to unlock the room on Tuesday night and discovered him dead because he hadn't left the room and attempts to reach him by hotel employees had failed. Shankar described losing money he had borrowed in a note that the police found. He had reportedly lost close to Rs 10 lakh playing online games, according to a police official.

In a different incident, authorities discovered a 22-year-old man's lifeless body in his room close to Ramanathapuram on Thursday. The man, Karthik from the Tiruppur district, committed suicide, according to the police, about four days ago. After smelling something unpleasant, Karthik's neighbours called the police.