Man From Tamil Nadu Was Shot Dead In Sydney By Australian police

Indian national Mohamed Rahmathullah Syed Ahmed, 32, a native of Tamil Nadu, was fatally shot by Australian police officers in Sydney after they said he had attacked a station cleaner. Stuart Smith, assistant commissioner of the New South Wales Police, stated that the officers were "left with no other choice." Ahmed was posing a threat to officers of the law.



He emphasised his unwavering support for these officers. It's distressing. At one of our police stations, there has been a serious incident. Simply put, there isn't an approaching moment, he continued. There is no delay. The officers hardly had time to respond as he bursts through the glass doors.



The body was recognised by the Indian Consulate General in Sydney, who also promised to raise the issue with higher ups. The Consulate added that thr occurrence is quite regrettable and upsetting. They have formally brought up the issue with the state police authorities, the New South Wales Office, and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The shocking incident took place when prior to getting to Auburn police station on Tuesday, Ahmed is accused of attacking a 28-year-old cleaner at the Sydney Auburn train station. According to the complaint, Ahmed allegedly tried to attack two police officers as they were leaving the police station. Ahmed was subjected to three gunshots from a police officer, two of which struck him in the chest, and a Taser application by a probationary constable.

He was given first aid at the site by paramedics and taken to a nearby hospital where he was later declared dead. Police are also looking into whether Ahmed's stabbing the cleaner and threatening the policemen were related to his mental health. According to the report, Ahmed had five prior encounters with the police, all of which were non-criminal and concerned with Covid-19. He had a bridging visa and was residing in Australia.