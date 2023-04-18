Man In Tamil Nadu Detained For Duping Rs 56 Lakh From 11 People

A 33-year-old Kanchipuram district resident was detained on suspicion of defrauding 11 individuals totaling Rs. 56.55 lakh over a period of time by making fictitious promises of government employment. According to sources, the victims were duped by the accused's fake employment offer letters with the signatures of government officials, including the Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government V Irai Anbu.



The sources confirmed that Francis Jerald A, 33, allegedly defrauded 11 residents of his neighbourhood and the surrounding areas by posing as a member of staff at the chief secretariat and giving out fraudulent offer letters. The 11 persons contacted the CPM after they realised the offer letters were fake.

Furthermore, on April 5, a petition was subsequently sent to the Superintendent of Police. After then, a group of authorities headed by crime branch inspector Pari Mannan located the suspect and reported his arrest on Monday. From his home, fake documents were found.