Man In Tamil Nadu Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Sexually Abusing A Little Boy

A mahila court in Dindigul sentenced a 55-year-old railway gatekeeper and punished him to five years rigorous imprisonment after being found guilty of repeated sexual abuse of a 12-year-old boy in 2018.



The incident happened in the last week of May 2018, when the accused, G Parameshwaran sexually attacked the mentally challenged youngster. The victim's mother was notified by the youngster's playmate, with whom he was playing before the accused brought the boy to his room and sexually molested him.



The accused not only sexually molested the youngster, but also threatened to hurl him in front of a running train and kill him if he told anybody, according to Palani railway police investigations.The accused also paid the youngster Rs100 to keep him quiet.

Parameshwaran was charged under the Pocso Act and found guilty. In addition to the five-year RI, fast speed court judge S Purushothaman slammed him with a 4,000 fine, if he does not pay it, his sentence would be prolonged by three months.

Meanwhile, this was not the single sexual assault case against child, few days back a case came into highlight when on March 13, a warden who worked at a government-run higher secondary school dormitory near Temple Town was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting youngsters. According to accounts, the issue began when seven hostel residents aged 14 to 16 claimed that the warden had sexually assaulted and raped them for more than three months.