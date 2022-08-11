Medal-Winning Indian chess Teams Would Receive One Crore Each From Tamil Nadu Government

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin's announcement on Wednesday that the Tamil Nadu government will offer cash prizes of Rs. 1 crore to India's B team (Open) and A team (Women), both of which won bronze medals in the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad.



Mr. Stalin expressed his happiness in a statement, saying he was proud of both the India B Team (Open) and India A Team (Women) for winning medals in the Chess Olympiad. He said that efforts were being made to promote Tamil Nadu as a major sports destination and sent wishes to Budapest, the location of the 45th Chess Olympiad.



During the competition, players from 187 different nations competed on 700 boards. The following FIDE Chess Olympiad will be place in Budapest, Hungary, from September 10 to September 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, the four-month-short international chess competition began on July 29 at the Four Points by Sheraton Mamallapuram Resort and Convention Center outside of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a triumphant inaugural speech. It ended on August 10.

Furthermore, India, the host of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, presents the FIDE flag to Hungary, the venue for the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad.