Meet Kalyani Who Is Being The Voice For The Voiceless People Of Irular Tribal Community

Piraba Kalvimani was born in Virudhunagar the same year that India gained its independence, therefore it couldn't have been a simple coincidence. Among the septuagenarian woman known as Kalyani are wrinkles, an ancient pair of spectacles, a bag full of dry, even obscure papers, and a lifetime of experience. For the past thirty years, Kalyani has worked to make the Irular tribal community's voice heard.



J. Sivakami, the district coordinator for Kalyani's organisation and a member of the community, stated that the police had falsely accused our people for many years in order to cover up for the real offender. With his knowledge and resources, Kalyani pursues these victims of police violence and gives them a fighting chance.

Additionally, when word of his support for Vijaya spread, additional members of the community approached him for assistance in their fight against the state's administration and police, particularly with regard to custodial brutality. As a result, Kalyani has handled more than 500 instances of caste-based discrimination and police brutality against Irular tribal members in the district. The veteran activist would personally visit the Irular residents who had been subjected to caste prejudice and police abuse before filing a complaint on their behalf. He keeps track on case developments.

However, this trend did not emerge from the savior syndrome but rather from the leftist ideology's expanding influence in the 1970s. I read more about revolutionary movements around the world, ideas that overthrew fascism, and texts that were active in the state's student revolutionary movements at the time, in addition to academic texts.

In the 1970s, they established a number of study groups and clubs to promote Ambedkar's anti-caste revolution in Villupuram, Periyar's reformation, and Tamil nationalism. In 1993, he established the Tribal Irular Protection of Rights Organization, which has since provided assistance to locals in the Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts who have been victims of police brutality. Fellow activists Sister Lucina, Reverend Father Rafel, and P V Ramesh are among his allies. Someone without nobody to look out for them is someone who has taken on the burden of a whole community. Kalyani is a full-time activist who lives off of his pension and frequently frequents demonstration locations.

In the late 1970s, he had a lecturer position at Aringar Anna Government Arts College in Villupuram. Around this time, he was also active in the anti-Hindi and Eelam Tamil Liberation movements, which prompted him to resign from his employment and devote himself full-time to activism. In the 1980s, he relocated to the Tindivanam Taluk. In order to offer free education to children in the neighbourhood, Kalyani founded a Tamil-medium school in Tindivanam in 1994 with the help of his revolutionary circle, which included current Villupuram MP D Ravikumar. They called it Thai Tamil Palli and required that children be taught in their mother tongue since they believed that this was the most effective way to increase knowledge.

Meanwhile, for the past thirty years, Kalyani has worked to make the Irular tribal community's voice heard. He was connected to the Puducherry policemen's 1993 gang rape of an Irular woman, and he assisted the victim in making a police report and pursuing the matter in Villupuram court.