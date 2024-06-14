Live
Just In
MK Stalin Calls For End To NEET Scam: Tamil Nadu's Stance And National Implication
- Discover MK Stalin's firm stance against the NEET exam fraud, highlighting Tamil Nadu's pioneering opposition and the national resonance of the issue.
- Get insights into the latest developments and assurances from the Union Education Minister regarding fairness for NEET examinees.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin emphasized the need to put an end to what he described as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scam during an event at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. He reaffirmed the state government's commitment to maintaining the integrity of education.
Stalin addressed the audience, highlighting the detrimental impact of NEET on the educational system, asserting Tamil Nadu's stance as the first to denounce its validity. He expressed determination to eliminate this perceived irregularity, stating, "Education is an invaluable asset, yet even within it, scams like NEET persist. Tamil Nadu took the lead in exposing its fraudulent nature, now echoed nationwide. We will eradicate it as our responsibility."
Additionally, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured NEET candidates via a statement on X that their concerns would be addressed fairly, pledging no disadvantage to any student and safeguarding their careers.
Meanwhile, recent developments indicate the Centre's decision to withdraw grace marks for 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates, aiming to uphold fairness in the examination process.