MK Stalin felicitates woman police officer who saved man during Chennai rains

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday felicitated woman police inspector E. Rajeswari for saving a man during Chennai rains. Stalin honoured Rajeswari at his camp office in the presence of senior police officers of the state. In a message of appreciation, he underlined that she had realised the importance of the 'golden hour' and rushed Udhaykumar to a hospital.

Terming the officer's sense of commitment and expression of compassion "commendable," the Chief Minister also mentioned her act of rescuing several persons during a stampede in Mahamaham in Kumbakonam in 1992.

"Your actions on several occasions have been a helping hand for the downtrodden. Your recurring acts of rescuing destitute women and admitting them to government homes and bravely facing persons in conflict with the law have rightly received commendations from senior police officers and words of praise from the general public," he said.

Stalin also said that Rajeswari's timely action had drawn appreciation for the Tamil Nadu police and added to its reputation. He said, "As the Chief Minister who also heads the Police department and as someone, who visited the people continuously during the natural disasters to enquire about their needs, I extend my congratulations for your humanitarian act."

On being informed that a person was found under a fallen tree at a cemetery in Kilpauk, she, along with her team, rushed to the spot. When she found that the unconscious person was breathing, she immediately carried him on her shoulders and put him in an autorickshaw and sent him to Kilpauk general hospital.

Her noble gesture was hailed on the social media platform as her video went viral turning her into a star overnight. Tamil Nadu DGP, C. Sylendra Kumar, and Chennai city police commissioner Shankar Jiswal were present during the function. However, Udhayakumar died on Friday at the hospital.