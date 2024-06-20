MK Stalin Urges Immediate Action For Release of Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has appealed to the Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar, seeking immediate intervention to secure the release of fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. Dr. Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka on Thursday for his first bilateral trip abroad in his second consecutive term.



The four fishermen were arrested and their trawler seized early Tuesday.

"In the latest incident of alleged poaching by Indians, one Indian trawler was seized, and four fishermen were arrested early on Tuesday around the northern islet of Delft in the Jaffna peninsula," the Sri Lanka Navy stated.

A day after the arrests, MK Stalin wrote to S Jaishankar to highlight the issue.

In his letter, Chief Minister Stalin noted that the fishermen, who had departed from Kottaipattinam fishing harbour in Pudukottai District on a mechanized fishing boat, were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Stalin expressed his concern over the recurring arrests of fishermen, stating, "These incidents not only disrupt the livelihoods of the fishermen but also create fear and uncertainty among their families and the entire coastal communities."



He pointed out that currently, 15 fishermen and 162 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu are held by the Sri Lankan Government.

The Chief Minister urged Dr. Jaishankar to use diplomatic channels to ensure the immediate release of all detained fishermen and their fishing boats.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Fisheries mentioned that the issue of "illegal fishing by Indians" would be addressed during Dr. Jaishankar's visit to the island nation on June 20.

