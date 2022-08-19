Nagai Woman Honoured For Her Bravery From Preventing Two Youngster From Drowning

B Ezhilarasi of Nagapattinam was surprised to learn that doing nice deeds pays off. During the Independence Day celebrations held in Chennai, Chief Minister MK Stalin presented the Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise to the 27-year-old MTech graduate from Kilvelur for risking her life to save two youngsters.

Ezhilarasi resides in Kilvelur with her husband, D. Keerthivasan. A family from the Thanjavur neighbourhood travelled to Kilvelur on May 13 to attend a memorial service at a temple close to her home.

Due to negligence, exotic growth had taken over the temple pond. Saivishnu, one of the family's two boys, fell into the pond while playing with Sreevarshan, another youngster, who was nearby. Sreevarshan dove in to save his sibling, but he became entangled in the foliage as well. When she saw the lads in trouble, Saivishnu's older sister shouted out for assistance.

Hearing the cries while en route to the temple, Ezhilarasi dove into the pond to save the boys. Later, she admitted that she is not a swimmer. But she was unable to consider all of that. She only realised that she had to save the kids. Perhaps the reason was that during her school years, she was a member of the scouts.

She extended her hand toward Sreevarshan while keeping one hand on Saivishnu. She grabbed him and hurried over to the bank. Fortunately, the other villagers came to their aid.

Before receiving the State honour, Ezhilarasi also won a few honours from the villagers who praised her for her bravery. She said that this makes her husband and her want to work harder to help the less fortunate.