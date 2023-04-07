NEET Aspirant From Tamil Nadu Commited Suicide Before Jumping Infront Of Moving Train

An 18-year-old National Eligibility Entrance Exam (NEET) candidate reportedly killed herself at the Vandalur railway station by jumping in front of a speeding train after being turned away by a coaching facility.



According to the police, Nisha, the daughter of Uthirabharathi from Abatharanapuram, told her parents she was heading to Byju's in Neyveli for her coaching lesson.



She lied to her parents as according to reports, Nisha informed her father she had to go to a special lesson at her coaching facility, but at around 5.10 p.m., she went to the Vandalur railway station and leaped in front of a rushing train.

Nisha slid under the train's wheels despite the loco pilot's efforts to halt it. Once they arrived, a crew from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) removed Nisha's body and transported it to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Uthirbharathi, Nisha's father, claimed that his daughter was angry with Byju's coaching facility because it divided kids based on test scores. Uthirbharathi demanded action against the coaching centre, claiming his daughter achieved 399, but Byju's teaching centre in Indhira Nagar, Neyveli, took kids who scored above 400 and separately tutored them, which caused her melancholy.

Meanwhile, the entrance exam for the MBBS and BDS programmes in Indian medical institutes is the NEET, formerly known as the All India Pre-Medical Test.