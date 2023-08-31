New Trends in campaign. TN CM to make his views public through podcasts

Hyderabad: It is interesting to see how politicians have started using technology. Those who are little tech savy seem to be going in for some innovations and are displaying their creativity.

From a time when leaders used to call press conferences and give about 30 minutes lecture and then throw open the floor for questions from media, they have started coming up with podcasts to convey their views directly to their rank and file as well as their voters.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin probably happens to be the first CM to go in for podcast. He has announced about “breakdown of the country” under BJP.

In a statement, the DMK said that the Chief Minister will be communicating to the audience in English and other regional languages.

This, according to the statement, is to ensure that wider audience listens to his speech.

In a tweet, Stalin said: “ Awakening India’s Tommorow’, A southern voice speaks for #INDIA!”





He said that it would be a one minute clip in which he would speak about the breakdown of India by the BJP government and added that the BJP government at the Centre would be removed in the next Lok Sabha polls.

Sharing the same on X he said, "We are in a situation to speak for India. I am to speak about the breakdown of the country by the BJP government which is about to end in 2024 elections. I am to speak in an audio series named ‘Speaking for India’ about Future India.”

While Stalin has claimed that he would speak in English and other regional languages, it may be recalled that there were several agitations in Tamil Nadu against Hindi imposition which was mostly spearheaded by the DMK movement.