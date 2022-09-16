No Plans Exist To Return Elephant Joymala To Assam: Tamil Nadu Government Informs Madras High Court

Assam and Tamil Nadu got into a verbal spat on Thursday after the latter refused to give up the leased elephants to Assam, including Joymala, an elephant used for worship.In response to a PIL brought by the Assam government, the Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that it would not be returning the leased elephants.



The occurrence occurred a day after the Assam government requested permission from the Gauhati High Court to bring back the elephants, particularly temple elephant Joymala, whom the state had leased to Tamil Nadu in response to accusations of elephant mistreatment.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) published a video alleging that Joymala was being exposed to maltreatment at a temple in Tamil Nadu, which sparked this dispute. The Tamil Nadu government, however, refuted these allegations.

Tamil Nadu's assertion that Joymala is flourishing was endorsed by the Ministry of Environment and Forest. The ministry stated that recently, several upsetting films of Joyamala have been making the rounds on social media, but they are older videos. According to the most recent inspection report on the subject, the elephant is now doing well and is in good health. The current staff is caring for Joymala well.

MK Yadava, the principal chief conservator of forests for the state of Assam, stated that although Tamil Nadu had acknowledged in writing that Joymala had been tortured, her health is now fine. According to Assam, nine elephants, including Joymala, were leased to Tamil Nadu.