Police Captured In Video Brutally Beating Up The Farmer To Death In Tamil Nadu

A 47-year-old farmer died in the Salem area on Wednesday, June 23, after being beaten up with a 'lathi' by a Sub Inspector. The incident was recorded, and the footage has gone viral on the internet.

Despite protests and pleadings from the victim's companions, a police officer named Periyasamy can be witnessed in the video beating a man named Murugesan. The incident occurred at the Pappinaickaenpatti checkpoint in the Salem district, which is part of the Yethapur station limited. The man was said to have gone to the neighboring Kallakurichi area to buy whiskey with his friends. The farmer was claimed to have clashed with the cops after being stopped by them while drunk.

Murugesan and his companions can be seen begging and appealing to the police officer in the video, who continues to pound the man indiscriminately while other cops in the area were watching the incident. The cop allegedly ceased hitting the victim with the cane only after he was knocked out.

Periyasamy has been arrested and the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami raised the issue in the Assembly, and Chief Minister Stalin promised action and indicated an investigation was ongoing.

11 districts in Tamil Nadu, including Salem, are still under restrictions as a result of the pandemic, which implies that liquor stores remain closed. Due to these restrictions, residents of these districts frequently travel to neighboring districts where state-run liquor stores are open, despite the fact that the guidelines prohibit them from doing so.