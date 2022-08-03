Police Constable From Tamil Nadu Used To Cremate Unclaimed Bodies

Mettupalayam police constable M Amina was honoured by Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan for her work cremating unclaimed and unidentified bodies.

Amina, who spends most of her time in government hospitals and is tasked with monitoring medico-legal proceedings said that she don't think of it as work. Some of the work is obligation, and it's in her best interest to take the responsibility until the cremation is finished. Amina said that over the course of the last five years, with the assistance of volunteers from the Jeeva Jothi trust and other law enforcement officers, she has coordinated for the cremation of more than 100 unclaimed bodies within the Mettupalayam police jurisdiction.

Amina, who started her work in 2010, was initially assigned to Mettupalayam as a writing assistant, but for the past five years she has been in charge of the medico-legal processes. She explained that she assist accident victims with postmortem procedures, getting postmortem certificates, and other medico-legal procedures. She consequently spend the majority of her time in Mettupalayam and Coimbatore's public hospitals, where they normally hand over the deceased people's remains to their families when the autopsy is complete.

However, when no one steps forward to claim the body, it is dreadful and agonising. She therefore do the final rites. She further added that following the postmortem, they typically receive a letter from the municipality, and the personnel there assists them in finding a cremation location. They spend at least Rs 1,500 on the formalities, and her coworkers, who support her in this. As a result they divide the cost and expenses among themselves.