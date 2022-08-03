Police Constable From Tamil Nadu Used To Cremate Unclaimed Bodies
Mettupalayam police constable M Amina was honoured by Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan for her work cremating unclaimed and unidentified bodies.
Amina, who spends most of her time in government hospitals and is tasked with monitoring medico-legal proceedings said that she don't think of it as work. Some of the work is obligation, and it's in her best interest to take the responsibility until the cremation is finished. Amina said that over the course of the last five years, with the assistance of volunteers from the Jeeva Jothi trust and other law enforcement officers, she has coordinated for the cremation of more than 100 unclaimed bodies within the Mettupalayam police jurisdiction.