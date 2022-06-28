Police In Tamil Nadu Investigated The Nithyananda Ashram

After a couple complained that the godman and his supporters had illegally imprisoned their younger daughter, police conducted a surprise investigation at the ashram of self-described godman Nithyananda in Tiruvannamalai town. Throughout the inspection, the couple and their eldest daughter were there. The police crew searched the ashram extensively but was unable to locate their daughter.

According to the police, a retired engineer from Bengaluru named Nagesh, his wife Mala, a retired professor, and his two adult children enrolled in the Nithyananda Ashram there in 2017. In 2019, the guy, his wife, and their older daughter made the decision to leave the ashram due to disagreements with the management.

Their younger daughter, however, resisted leaving the ashram. Periodically, the couple used to go see her. Later, a complaint has now been made by the couple to the Bengaluru police asking them to save their daughter.

The couple filed a complaint with the Tiruvannamalai taluk police after learning that the ashram management had moved their daughter there, which led to a police team performing a surprise inspection on Sunday night.