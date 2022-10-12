Police In Tamil Nadu Tracked Down A Murder Convict After 11 Years

A special police team in Gingee on Monday made an arrest of a murder convict who fled during parole in 2011. The Fast Track Court in Poonamallee sentenced C Venkatesan to death for the 2008 murder of a young woman at Ambattur in Chennai.



On Monday, the special team apprehended Venkatesan at the Gingee bus stop. After being shown before the Villupuram judicial magistrate, he was taken into arrest. However the punishment of the accused was changed after an appeal. The sentence was transformed from death to life imprisonment. His life imprisonment was ordered to transferred to Puzhal Central Prison.

The incident took place when when Venkatesan, a resident of Avalurpettai in Gingee, was allegedly having an adulterous affair with his employer's wife in 2008, he was employed as a daily wage labourer in Ambattur. According to the authorities, when the employer's daughter threatened to tell her father about the relationship, Venkatesan killed her.

He was incarcerated in Puzhal jail until his release on parole between May 18 and May 22, 2011, when he fled. Police sources further said that a special team was set up under Gingee DSP R Priyadarshini to find him.

DSP Priyadarshini explained that she has been monitoring the prisoner's bank transactions and previous phone number since April of this year. He spent some time in Bengaluru, and recently his phone number appeared near Gingee. They caught him on Monday because his bank transactions lined up with the network site in Gingee.