Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy condemns arrest of BJP activists in Tamil Nadu

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy has condemned the arrest of the BJP and RSS activists who are protesting against the atrocities of Bangladesh in Tamil Nadu and took a dig at the DMK led government for this attitude on the protestors.

Speaking on Wednesday, Sudhakar Reddy accused INDIA alliance of resorting to the vote bank politics and urged everyone to stand united against the atrocities on the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. He also urged the international associations to condemn the Bangladesh attitude towards the Hindus in Bangladesh.

The BJP leader stated that the opposition parties are acting vindictive against the protestors across the country and urged them to act united in safeguarding the rights of Hindus.he demanded the Bangladesh to stop the atrocities on the minorities in the country.