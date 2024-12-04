Live
- Telugu Girl Hansika Nasanally Wins National All-American Miss Title
- Bank Account Holders Can Now Choose Up to 4 Nominees: New Laws
- Dutch Grand Prix to exit in 2026 after contract extension
- Xiaomi Set to Launch Redmi Note 14 Series, Buds 6 and Sound Outdoor Speaker
- Setback for Patnam Narender Reddy in High Court
- Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy condemns arrest of BJP activists in Tamil Nadu
- Grenade attack by terrorists in J&K’s Surankote, search operation underway
- Kaleshwaram Project Linked to Earthquake: Geologist BV Subba Rao
- RGV Compares Pushpa 2 Ticket Prices to Luxury Idli, Defends Price Hike
- Failure of Punjab govt: BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal condemn attack on Sukhbir Badal
Just In
Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy condemns arrest of BJP activists in Tamil Nadu
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy has condemned the arrest of the BJP and RSS activists who are protesting against the atrocities of Bangladesh in Tamil Nadu and took a dig at the DMK led government for this attitude on the protestors.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy has condemned the arrest of the BJP and RSS activists who are protesting against the atrocities of Bangladesh in Tamil Nadu and took a dig at the DMK led government for this attitude on the protestors.
Speaking on Wednesday, Sudhakar Reddy accused INDIA alliance of resorting to the vote bank politics and urged everyone to stand united against the atrocities on the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. He also urged the international associations to condemn the Bangladesh attitude towards the Hindus in Bangladesh.
The BJP leader stated that the opposition parties are acting vindictive against the protestors across the country and urged them to act united in safeguarding the rights of Hindus.he demanded the Bangladesh to stop the atrocities on the minorities in the country.