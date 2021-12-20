Prime Minister Narendra Modi Plans To Inaugurate 11 Medical Colleges In January In Tamil Nadu

According to sources, on January 12 in Virudhunagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M K Stalin will share the stage for the opening of 11 new medical institutions in the state. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, will also attend. It represents the Prime Minister's first visit to Tamil Nadu since the Stalin-led DMK took power.



As per the source, Under the Modi government's proposal to create medical colleges affiliated to existing district and referral hospitals, the former AIADMK government was successful in getting the colleges awarded to Tamil Nadu and the state administration is poised to open the colleges after receiving approval for 1,450 seats in these institutions. The Prime Minister (wishes to) attend the event . To build each medical college, the Union and state governments split the cost of 325 crore in a 60:40 split.

Former health minister C Vijayabaskar stated the health department went all-in on the scheme's implementation, completing land acquisition and obtaining swift permissions from government institutions.

The fact that TN received approval for 11 medical colleges in one fell swoop was historic. The newly established Kallakurichi district was also featured Vijayabaskar recalled how getting a doctor's appointment used to be difficult in Nagapattinam, Ooty, and other aspirational districts like Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar.

The AIADMK also planned institutions in Cuddalore and Kancheepuram, but the state administration was unable to obtain central sanction due to the existence of Annamalai University in Chidambaram and a private medical college in Kancheepuram.