Prime Minister Will Visit Chennai To Inaugurate Number Of Projects

On May 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai. His visit will be his first since the DMK government of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took power in May of last year. The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for 11 projects valued more than Rs 31,400 crore in the State in an event that will begin at 5.45 p.m. in the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here.

Security has been ramped up in Chennai following the announcement by a few political parties that they would organise a protest on May 26 and 27 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Central administration over economic hardship and social disturbances produced by right-wing organisations in India.

The Prime Minister will dedicate four railway projects worth over Rs. 2,900 crore to the country. The 75-kilometer Madurai-Theni cost more than 500 crore, the 30-kilometer third railway line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu cost more than 590 crore, the 115-kilometer Ennore-Chengalpattu section cost over 850 crore, and the 271-kilometer Tiruvallur-Bengaluru section of a natural gas pipeline cost over 910 crore.

PM Modi will also be present at the inauguration of 1,152 residences built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban as part of the Light House Project- Chennai at a cost of 116 crore.

During the occasion, the foundation stone for the rebuilding of five railway stations will be laid: Chennai Egmore, Kanniyakumari, Katpadi, Madurai, and Rameswaram. The project will cost about Rs. 1,800 crore to complete.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a multi-modal logistics park worth Rs. 1,400 crore in Chennai.