School Teacher In Tamil Nadu Got Arrested After Hoisting National Flag With 'Jesus, bless India' written on it, arrested

In the Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu, a teacher at a school was detained by the police on Tuesday, August 15, for demeaning the tricolour. Sections of The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, were utilised to arrest the defendants. The teacher had attached a piece of paper with the words "Jesus, bless India" on the national flag and tied it to the balcony railing.



Evin, the accused, is a schoolteacher at Dharapuram town in the Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu. He is 36 years old. Ebin fastened the Tricolour to the balcony of his residence in accordance with Prime Minister Modi's directive that everyone maintain a flag at home to commemorate the nation's 75th Independence Day. But when his neighbours discovered the words "Let Jesus bless India" scrawled on it, they were horrified.

After noticing this, neighbours called the police. A team went to Ebin's house, untied the flag, and then arrested him for disrespecting the national flag. Evin was detained as a result of this in accordance with the applicable provisions of the 1971 Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act. Later, the defendant was freed on station bail.

The police report states that "Evin had scribbled "Jesus, bless India" on a piece of paper and pasted it over the Tricolor's white stripe. The flag was then fastened to a section of road on his balcony. By doing this, he has insulted the national flag. A complaint was made about it by a neighbour.