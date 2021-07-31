Serosurvey Conducted In Tamil Nadu Shows More Than 60% Of Its Population Had Discovered Antibodies In Them

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine's third cross-sectional Serosurvey find out that at least 62.2 percent of the state's population had antibodies against the coronavirus. The immunoglobulin G, antibodies have been discovered against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 17,624 of the 26,610 tested samples.



The latest results of the serosurvey in 888 clusters across the state and the maximum seropositivity were seen in Virudhunagar district at 84 percent, while the lowest seropositivity was recorded in Erode in west Tamil Nadu at 37 percent. On Saturday, with the involvement of Principal Health Secretary Dr. J Radhakrishnan and Director of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine Dr. T S Selvavinayagam, the recent observation from the Serosurvey was released by state Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian in Chennai.

However, the seropositivity stood at 31% in the state which was conducted by DPH&PM around October/November 2020, and 29%during the second research conducted in April 2021. The total seropositivity of 66.2 percent identified during the third survey could be ascribed to a number of factors, including the timing of the serosurvey, which was done during the second wave's falling phase in Tamil Nadu, according to the report.

The survey claimed that seropositivity rates in western districts like Erode, Coimbatore, and Tiruppur were over 45 percent, which could be related to the constant reporting of new Covid-19 cases in these areas.

Meanwhile, Chemiluminescence-based Immuno Assays were used to analyse blood samples from a total number of 26,610 participants for the presence of SARS CoV-2 IgG antibodies. However, the state and district levels, the serosurvey was completed successfully with the supervision of Selvavinayagam and his team.