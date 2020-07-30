Siddha medicine cures over 2000 Coronavirus patients in Chennai
On the one hand, as news breaks out that a generic anti-viral allopathic drug has been introduced to combat the virus in India, on the other, Tamil Nadu has adopted traditional practices.
In a latest communiqué, Dr Veerababu, taking care of patients at a private hospital in the capital, which is a designated treatment centre said over 2000 patients have benefitted from herbal care and customised food intake at the Siddha medical centre.
Presently, 400 corona-affected patients are being treated in the hospital which has reported nil deaths and has a capacity to treat 450 patients at one go.
