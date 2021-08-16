Sivaganga District In Tamil Nadu Sets An Example For Sustainable Garbage Management

The unremarkable panchayat of Kanjirangal in Sivaganga district in Tamilnadu, is presenting a superb example for sustainable garbage management. Residents not only make money from waste, but they also generate electricity.



KSM Manimuthu, president of the panchayat said that they generate roughly 500 kg of trash per day but no nowhere to dispose it. However, they do have power costs, which total around Rs 12 lakh per year, or roughly half of the panchayat's yearly budget, including street lighting. Their new programme helps cut electricity expenses and effectively dispose of trash.

Manimuthu further states that two tonnes of rubbish can generate 200 units of electricity, and is enough to power 200 tube lights for 24 hours. They could also save at least $12 lakh per year on electricity expenditures if they generated 200 units every day.

The money gained from this is being used to enhance the panchayat, which includes the villages of Arasanipatti, Elanthangudipatti, Kanjirangal, Kakkanji Colony, Kamarajar Colony, Darasatha Nagar, Thendral Nagar, and T Pudur, which house roughly 14,000 people.

Furthermore, considering they create just about 0.5 tonnes of waste every day, Sivaganga municipality is likely to send them additional garbage. Additionally, a market is expected to open in the area, potentially increasing garbage generation. They've generated roughly 600 units of electricity since they started about a week ago.

Sanitation employees gather both biodegradable and non-biodegradable rubbish from households' front yards and transport it to the power plant.

Meanwhile, the collector P Madhusudhan Reddy came up with the concept of generating electricity from waste, and the initiative has so far cost the National Rurban Mission a total of 65 lakh. The unit is located on Thirupattur Road, directly across from the panchayat office.

While praising the idea and efforts of the locals along with the panchayat, Minister for Rural Development KR Periakaruppan siad that facility serves three objectives - generating power, making insecticides, and disposing waste.