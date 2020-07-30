Stalin demands local educationist as Vice-Chancellor in Madras University

DMK chief M K Stalin has pressed for a candidate from Tamil Nadu to be appointed as Vice- Chancellor for Madras University. Accusing the government's selection process of being 'opaque', the successor to M Karunanidhi who had led many language-centric agitations in the State said the Tamil academic fraternity has been insulted as the V-C from Jawaharlal Nehru University has been appointed to oversee the process.

The Dravidian party said that out of 177 candidates, 30 were from outside the State and 12 had been shortlisted. He wanted to also know whether the reservations criteria were applied for selection of these final lot.