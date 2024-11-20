Stalin Urges Jaishankar To Secure Release Of 14 Indian Fishermen Detained By Pakistan Navy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has appealed to Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar to expedite diplomatic efforts for the release of 14 Indian fishermen detained by the Pakistan Navy. The fishermen, who were arrested on January 3, 2024, while fishing from Porbandar, Gujarat, have been held for nearly ten months, causing significant hardship to their families.

In a detailed letter, Stalin highlighted the humanitarian crisis faced by the detained fishermen's families, emphasizing the emotional and financial challenges resulting from the prolonged detention. Seven of the detained fishermen are from Tamil Nadu, and their mechanised fishing boats were also seized during the incident.

The Chief Minister stressed the urgent need for diplomatic intervention, requesting Jaishankar to take meaningful steps through diplomatic channels to secure the fishermen's immediate release. Stalin also urged the recovery of the seized fishing boats, which are critical to the fishermen's livelihoods.

This appeal comes in the context of Stalin's ongoing advocacy for protecting fishing communities, as he has previously raised concerns about increasing arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities. The year 2024 has reportedly seen the highest number of such arrests in seven years, underscoring the challenges faced by coastal communities in the region.

The Tamil Nadu government continues to prioritize the protection and support of its fishing community, consistently highlighting their struggles in navigating complex maritime territorial disputes.