Stampede in Tamil Nadu During Free Saree Distribution Leaves Four Women Dead

Representative image

  • A private organisation was handing out free sarees as part of the Thaipooyam festival celebrations at Vaniyambadi in Tamil Nadu when there was a rush that claimed the lives of four women.
  • There were numerous women who suffered serious injuries.

A private organisation was handing out free sarees as part of the Thaipooyam festival celebrations at Vaniyambadi in Tamil Nadu when there was a rush that claimed the lives of four women. There were numerous women who suffered serious injuries. A police inquiry has been started on.

According to the police, about 1,000 women arrived at the location where the saris were being distributed. Many women were hurt as a result of the ensuing stampede. Four of the numerous women who were admitted to a hospital in Vaniyambadi Taluk and who were in critical condition passed away there.
Meanwhile, MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, said that each family of the women who died in the stampede in Vaniyambadi today would receive Rs 2 lakh as solatium.

