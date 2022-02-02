Student From Tamil Nadu Who Has Cleared NEET Twice Has Asked Government For Financial Assistance

A student from Madurai's Panamooppanpatty hamlet who passed the NEET despite financial hardships has appealed the government to assist her in overcoming her financial difficulties. She has pleaded with the authorities to assist her in resolving her financial problems.

Thangapachi expressed her thoughts that her tuition fees are covered by the government, but she don't had enough money to cover additional expenditures such as housing. In this case, she had left with no choice but had to return to farming.

Thangapachi has passed the NEET exam for the academic years 2021 and 2022 in a row. Although working as a farmer, her father made sure that all four of his children received an education. Thangapachi is the eldest, having graduated from Vikramangalam Kallar High School in 2020 and passed the NEET entrance examination in 2021 and 2022.

She was unable to join at a private medical college last year because the costs of studying medicine were prohibitive, and her family could not afford her tuition, housing, and food.

Thangapachi was accepted to the Mookambika Medical College in Kanyakumari to study medicine, but she is still farming because her family cannot afford her education. Thangapachi wants to emphasis only on her education, which is why she has requested financial assistance from the government.

Meanwhile, she has been a perfect example of inspiration that anyone can achieve their aim or goal with their extreme determination and hardwork.