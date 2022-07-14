Students In Government And Aided Schools In Tamil Nadu Are Yet To Receive Textbooks

The textbooks and notebooks for students in government and aided schools across the State in Tamil Nadu have not yet been distributed, despite the Tamil Nadu government's promotion of educational initiatives aimed for students. This is true even though it has been almost a month since classes started back up and the students' scheduled quarterly exam is still a few days away.



A teacher at a government elementary school in Paganur remarked that because many of the pupils come from low-income families, it is now difficult for students to afford notebooks and uniforms. According to the teacher, the students approach their seniors to find books when they can't find them.

A teacher from Beema Nagar Corporation School also said that they hadn't received their notebooks, while a Ponmalaipatti aided school mentioned that they hadn't received all of the books, reported The New Indian Express.

An activist named S Umamaheshwari added that schools handle the delay in textbook provision by instructing the pupils to speak with their immediate seniors. She added that most of the parents of those youngsters attending public schools are day labourers who struggle to make ends meet. Additionally, these are the ones that refuse to challenge the authorities.

Meanwhile, according to R Balamurali, the district's Chief Educational Officer (CEO), they have not yet received the notebooks from Chennai. In the meantime, the textbooks are already being delivered to schools, and they are anticipating their arrival shortly.