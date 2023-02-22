Students Of Government Law College In Tamil Nadu Hold Protest

More than 50 students at the Government Law College in Coimbatore protested on tuesday. They demanded that the administration should drop the charges brought against two of them.



Police said that on September 13 of last year, a man studying BA LLB and his wife studying LLM went to the administration to ask for a transfer certificate for her. But, the staff apparently refused, and as a result, both of them allegedly threatened the manager and the junior administrative assistant.



The principal was informed by the staff, and he set up an investigation committee to look into the situation. The committee turned in its report on January 4, and the college suspended them on January 5 as a result on January 6. After receiving a complaint from the couple from the school's principal, KS Gopalakrishnan, the Vadavalli police station booked them on January 25.

The couple appealed the case in a writ petition to the Madras High Court. After asking the administration to lift the suspension, the students launched a demonstration when the administration refused.

Meanwhike, according to Gopalakrishnan, they have advised the government to take action against two employees for their apparent negligence at work. He promised to lift the students' suspensions within a week. Students have made the decision to keep protesting until the administration accedes to their demands.