Surge In COVID Cases Reported In Northern Chennai College
- A surge in COVID-19 cases have been reported in four institutions in Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, according to the state's health minister.
A surge in COVID-19 cases have been reported in four institutions in Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, according to the state's health minister. On Wednesday, Ma Subramanian blamed the unexpected increase of COVID-19 clusters in the state, as well as a spike in infection in the city, on students arriving from other states, mainly the north, but claimed the situation is not worrying.
He claimed that despite the matter of concern is that over 90% of the students tested positive for the highly transmissible Omicron BA.2 variant , the problem is under control, because preventative measures have been implemented.
According to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, the reasons responsible for the clusters could be the large number of students coming back to Chennai universities from northern states such as Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as neighbouring Kerala, where COVID-19 cases have been rising every day.