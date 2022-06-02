Surge In COVID Cases Reported In Northern Chennai College

A surge in COVID-19 cases have been reported in four institutions in Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, according to the state's health minister. On Wednesday, Ma Subramanian blamed the unexpected increase of COVID-19 clusters in the state, as well as a spike in infection in the city, on students arriving from other states, mainly the north, but claimed the situation is not worrying.



He claimed that despite the matter of concern is that over 90% of the students tested positive for the highly transmissible Omicron BA.2 variant , the problem is under control, because preventative measures have been implemented.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, the reasons responsible for the clusters could be the large number of students coming back to Chennai universities from northern states such as Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as neighbouring Kerala, where COVID-19 cases have been rising every day.

On May 12 and 13, Mr Subramanian claimed, 80 percent of the 15,000 students at VIT University arrived from from northern states. According to the minister, at least 118 students - all of whom are asymptomatic - have tested positive at VIT University. He added that 4,902 pupils had been checked at the institution and that 1,500 more would be tested.

The minister stated that after the universities became aware of the situation, they quickly intervened. Universities have been asked to refrain from closing. In dining halls, social segregation is enforced.

Mr Subramanian stated that the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, or IIT-Madras, and Sathya Sai University, which had previously reported Covid cases, are now clear of new cases. According to the Health Minister, the situation at Anna University is also under control.

Meanwhile, in the previous 24 hours, India has recorded 3,712 new coronavirus infections, raising the overall number of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,64,544. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, the number of active cases has risen to 19,509. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 5,24,641 people, with 5 deaths in the last 24 hours.