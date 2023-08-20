Tamil Nadu: DMK organises hunger strike for abolition of NEET

Chennai: The DMK youth wing on Sunday organised a one day hunger strike in all district headquarters of the state for abolition of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS.

DMK senior leaders including S.Duraimurugan, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekar Babu , Dayanidhi Maran and Chennai Mayor R. Priya, MPs and MLAs joined Udayanidhi Stalin during the protest at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai.

A collage of students, who died by suicide for failing to crack the NEET, was on display at the main stage.

Senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Works S.Duraimurugan while speaking to IANS said: “NEET is against the welfare of students and DMK has opposed it for long.”

He said that the Tamil Nadu assembly has passed resolutions against NEET during the period of the previous AIADMK government and the present DMK government as well.”

The senior leader also said that anti-NEET bill is with President of India for her approval.