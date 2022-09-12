Tamil Nadu Government Plans To Offers Chess Coaching At Government School

According to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday, the Tamil Nadu government intends to provide chess instruction by the top coaches and grandmasters to students, particularly those enrolled in government schools, through offline and online sessions.

At a ceremony at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium where he presented trophies and incentives to athletes, Mr. Stalin remarked that this would open the door for students from government schools to compete in future international chess tournaments.

The Chief Minister stated that similar to how it was promoting Silambam, the State government would take action to promote various sporting events in the State's tribal communities. Mr. Stalin told the athletes in an attempt to inspire them that the triumph they will gain is not only their, but also that of Tamil Nadu and India.

He explained that the sports competitions would start in all districts in October, and the state-level competitions would take place in Chennai in January and February. For the first time, both men and women with disabilities and representatives from schools, colleges, the general public, and the government will participate in sporting events.