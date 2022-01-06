Tamil Nadu Has Announced To Shut Down Colleges That Caused Concern Among Students And Professors

Students and teachers in Tamil Nadu are concerned after the state government declared the shutdown of all colleges except medical schools due to an increase in new Covid-19 cases caused by the new Omicron variant.



M. Raghunathan, a professor at Madurai's Government Arts College, told that the students were gradually adjusting to the new writing styles, and classrooms were gradually returning to normal. The instances have suddenly increased, colleges have been requested to close, and students will be back to square one. Moreover, health comes first, and the rest can be worked out afterwards.

Teachers, on the other contrary, are optimistic that the universities' declared offline examinations will be held as scheduled, and that physical classes would resume once the situation has stabilised.

P. Prakash, a Government College professor in Erode mentioned that the students had captured practical classes and in some instances, exams were also undertaken. Therefore they must wait to see whether the following practical tests for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology students will be conducted. He was waiting for instructions from the institution and the department of higher education.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Chennai reported a significant increase of 2,481 Covid-19 cases and four deaths. The city's optimism rating has risen to 7.3 percent. After Chennai, Chengalpattu had the highest occurrences (596), followed by Coimbatore (259), Thiruvallur (209), Vellore (184), Kancheepuram (127), and Thoothukudi (127) in Tamil Nadu (123). Due to an increase of Covid-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered a night curfew (from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.) and a complete lockdown on all Sundays beginning January 6.