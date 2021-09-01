Tamil Nadu Has Been Allocated 1.4 Crore Vaccination Doses For September

On Tuesday, Ma Subramanian, the health minister said that the central government has allocated at least 1.4 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccinations to Tamil Nadu for September, roughly double the doses provided in August.



He stated that it implies that from now until September, the estimated number of vaccinations will be at least 5 lakhs per day.

While explaining, he said that Throughout the press conference at the ESI hospital in Aynavaram and Tamil Nadu had been allocated 52 lakh dosages in June, 55 lakh in July, and 57 lakh in August. More doses were delivered to the state in July and August, bringing the total supply to 72 lakh and 92 lakh, respectively. The average amount of vaccinations given every day in August was 2.7 lakh, up from 2.1 lakh in July and 1.9 lakh in June.

As per the public health department's vaccination section, the state has used approximately 96 percent of the doses allocated to government centres as of now. The state has utilized 2.99 crore doses out of 3.13 crore doses, comprising 45 lakh covaxin.

As a result, over 39% of adults have acquired at least one dose of the vaccination, and 10% have finished the course with two doses. In August, the state administered almost 85 lakh doses, accounting for over a third of the total dosages. Among Chennai's 29 crore adults, 47 percent have received the first dosage, and 21% have finished two doses.

The Greater Chennai Corporation responded by saying on Tuesday that it will shortly expand its permanent immunisation centres to 200. Each day, they vaccinate roughly 30,000 individuals across 45 centres, as well as many more mobile vaccination camps and special efforts.

Coimbatore, Trichy, and Madurai, for example, have vaccinated 47, 39, and 33 percent of their populations, respectively. While 13% of Coimbatore residents have received two doses, Trichy and Madurai have vaccinated almost 10% of their people with a double dose.

Meanwhile, Nilgiris has immunised 68 percent of its people, followed by Poonamallee (50 percent), and Virudhunagar (40 percent) (49 percent ). In Tirunelveli and Tuticorin, 29% of the population has been vaccinated relation.