Tamil Nadu launches life-guard training program for fishermen youth

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin on Tuesday launched a training programme on life-saving skills for fishermen youth. Training is being provided to at least 1,000 fishermen youths of 14 districts of the state.

Chief Minister also flagged off a training programme in Kovalam in Chengalpattu district where 25 youths will be trained.

A statement from the Chief Minister's office said that the programme is aimed at training fishermen youth for beach lifeguards. The training programme is supported by the National Fisheries Development Board with financial assistance of Rs 53 lakh. The training is conducted by Itus Sports and Safety Private ltd.

The programme, according to the statement, would improve the swimming skills of the youths, and offer them training to take the affected to the hospitals after administering them first aid.

The project is aimed at reducing the loss of lives in coastal areas.

The statement also said that the training would also help the youths equip for voluntary service if any natural calamities occur and will get them employment in maritime safety, rescue services, beach resorts and tourism-related businesses.

Tamil Nadu Minister for MSME, T.M. Anbarasan, MPs, legislators, Chief Secretary, V. Irai Anbu and other officials were present with the Chief Minister at the state secretariat during the launch.