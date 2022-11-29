Tamil Nadu Launches Special Camps To Connect Aadhaar Numbers With Power Connections

Monday marked the start of special camps by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation for tying consumer numbers to Aadhaar numbers. The 2,811 section offices of Tangedco host the camps, which are designed for both new enrollees and customers who want to update their information.



According to Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, even if a person has numerous connections, integrating them with their Aadhaar number won't change their status and they will still receive 100 free units of electricity. Except on festival days, the camps will be open from 10.30 am to 5.15 pm through December 31.

At each sector office, employees will set up a special counter for senior citizens and consumers with disabilities. According to Balaji, customers' mobile phones are receiving messages about connecting their Aadhaar numbers to their power connections.

For the past few days, links under the headings of home, handloom, powerloom, huts, and agriculture have been being linked to Aadhaar. According to the minister, all benefits and subsidies would continue as normal, and Aadhaar linkage would only help the power department maintain accurate data, modernise the system, stop losses, and provide greater advantages for the underprivileged.