Tamil Nadu Police Arrested Four People And Seized 200Kg Of Ganja

The state police's Enforcement Bureau (EB) detained four drug traffickers and seized 200 kg of marijuana that had been transported in two automobiles from Andhra Pradesh into Tamil Nadu. The special team got a tip that the smugglers were entering the state through little-known locations in the Thanjavur, Trichy, Madurai, Dindigul, and Theni districts.



Ganja is typically smuggled into Chennai from Andhra Pradesh via Gummidipoondi. Vehicle inspections were done, and a car that was stopped in Thanjavur had 2 kg of marijuana in it. Hari Murugan, Anthony, and Karthik were the three smugglers who were apprehended for the offense. Investigations showed that they had moved a significant amount of marijuana to another vehicle.

Meanwhile, the other vehicle, which had been locked up at Pudukottai, was the target of a search. The vehicle had 198 kg of marijuana that was seized. Ajit Kumar was the designated driver. The operation was under the direction of ADGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.