Tamil Nadu ramps up testing efforts, Corona cases stay at 5,488

A total of 63.03 lakh cases have been tested in Tamil Nadu till date, which seems to have controlled the spread of the dreaded pandemic, Covid-19 for more than a week in the State. 85,543 were tested on Friday lone. Meanwhile, Chennai had 989 Coronavirus cases, with its neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur totalling 258 and Chingleput had 256 cases.

The Minister for Health, Dr Vijayabhaskar stated that the corona cases have dropped by 10 per cent in the State. He wanted the public to observe all safety protocols and asserted that punishing them for their violations is not the intention of the government.

5,525 cases were cured today which was more than the number of cases which were affected on Friday. 46,506 people were undergoing treatment in various medical centres in the State. With 67 deaths registered today, the total reached 8,685.