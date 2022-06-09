Tamil Nadu Would Look At Buddhist Ties For Tourism Purposes

Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan said on Wednesday that the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department will do research on Buddhist-related sites before publicizing Buddhist-themed tours in the state.



After a team of doctors and others indicating 'Mass Movement for Transformation,' a group uncovering Buddhist history and its relevance to India's social structure, presented a recommendation to the minister to promote Buddhism-related tours in the state. This decision was made to carry out research on Buddhism in Tamil Nadu.

M Mathiventhan stated that the tourist department has asked the members of the group to provide any information they have on Buddhist sites in Tamil Nadu. Mathiventhan remarked that they need to learn about Buddhist sites and conduct study. Thet can then decide whether or not to promote Buddhism tours based on this information. "They will absolutely think about that.

Dr Satva who is a member of MMT said that Tamil Nadu has an established Buddhist cultural history. Buddhists from Tamil Nadu have hundreds of followers all over the world. People all across the world, however, only heard of Bodh Gaya in Bihar, one of India's most prominent Buddhist pilgrimage sites.

Dr Satva added that every year, millions of tourists flock to Bodh Gaya. Hundreds of Buddhists from all over the world will visit Tamil Nadu if ancient Buddhist sites in the state are found, refurbished, and promoted. It will draw travellers from all around the world who are religious.

Dr G Govindarajvardhanan, former Tamil Nadu State Minority Commission member stated that the state has many ancient Buddhist statues of archaeological significance, but many are in ruins due to a lack of upkeep. He claims that some are buried in paddy fields. In Tamil Nadu, he has seen 50 to 60 Buddha sculptures. One old Buddha statue was buried in a residential area in Perambalur district.