Tamil Nadu's Schools Will Reopen For Grades 1 To 10 On June 13th

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the Minister of School Education, said on Wednesday that schools will reopen for the 2022-23 academic year on June 13 for classes 1 to 10. The minister stated that the academic year will begin on June 20 for students studying in Class 12 and on June 27 for students in Class 11.



The School Education Department unveiled five new digital projects for kids and teachers, including an app that allows teachers to submit leave requests. To obtain casual or medical leave granted, they do not need to submit formal letters to heads of schools or department officials.



Mr. Anbil Mahesh explained that the School Education Department announced that the training calendar for the teachers would be available online. Teachers can use this as a reference point, and they can even opt to attend programmes or courses that interest them. The academic calendar would be accessible via the internet. Exam timelines, holidays, and public exam schedules would all be included.

The agency also revealed that roughly 25 different types of credentials, including those for Tamil medium students, equivalence certificates, and migration certificates, may be obtained through e-seva centres located around the country. From June onwards, the service is scheduled to be available at all e-seva centres.

Furthermore, in an effort to relieve teachers' administrative burdens, the department has began to make e-registers available for them to use. Thirty of the hundred registers had been digitised.