Teacher In Tamil Nadu Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Abusing Student

Acting on many allegations, the Tamil Nadu police have filed a POCSO Act charge against Albert Abraham, a teacher at the CSI Hearing Impaired Higher Secondary School in Manamadurai district Sivaganga. He is accused of sexually abusing his differently abled girl students for ten years.



Members of the Association for the Deaf protested on July 14 and filed a complaint with the Sivaganga Collectorate and the District Office of the Disabled after learning of a report alleging student harassment by two pupils. While on July 18, the organisation protested once more outside the Manamadurai Head Post Office, this time alleging inaction.



The demonstration attracted more than 50 participants who called for the teachers to be detained and fired. They headed for the school in a march. The representatives of the organisation for the crippled then spoke with Inspector Muthu Ganesh and DSP Kannan of the Manamadurai Police.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted as a result by Kannan, Manamadurai tehsildar Shanthi, and disability welfare officer Kathirvel, Abraham had been sexually abusing students for more than ten years. They insisted that the Tamil teacher needed to face departmental and police action.

While DSP Kannan promised the instructor will be held accountable after a thorough inquiry, Kathirvel claimed the investigation was based on a report of sexual assault against female students that was made five months prior.