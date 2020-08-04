TN Covid-19 fresh cases still above 5,000 mark, over 108 die

A total of 5,063 fresh Coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with the capital city of Chennai accounting for 1,023 cases.

The total cases were 2,68,285. While 83 died in government hospitals, 25 passed away at the designated private hospitals taking the toll to 108.

6,501cases were cured, taking the total of such cases to 2,08,784. 55,152 people are undergoing treatment as of today in the State.