Tragic Road Accident Claims Six Lives On Salem-Erode Highway In Tamil Nadu

In the early hours of Wednesday, a tragic road accident in Salem, Tamil Nadu, resulted in the loss of six lives. The incident occurred around 4 am on the Salem-Erode highway when a speeding van collided with a stationary lorry.



At the time of the accident, there were eight individuals from Eengur traveling towards Perunthurai in the van. The deceased have been identified as Selvaraj, Manjula, Arumugam, Palanisamy, Pappathi, and a one-year-old infant.

The police, conducting an investigation into the accident, later retrieved a CCTV video capturing the moment of the unfortunate collision. Here is the video, have a look at it:







VIDEO | Six members of a family killed after a minivan crashed into a truck on Salem-Coimbatore National Highway in Tamil Nadu earlier today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UlbmX3BCNR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2023





The van's driver, Vignesh, and another passenger named Priya sustained severe injuries in the accident and were promptly taken to a hospital. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased victims have been sent for postmortem examination.