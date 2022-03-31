Transgender Woman From Tamil Nadu Brutally Beaten Up By His Partner's Family

Udhaya, a transgender woman from Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, was badly injured when her partner's family, who belonged to a dominating caste, mercilessly battered them. Her spouse abandoned her at the temple where they were wedded on March 24, causing the event.



Earlier the partner's family eventually arrived and brought Udhaya to their home under the guise of happiness and acceptance of their love. Later her spouse pleaded with the family members to let her escape after they began abusing and beating her.

Udhaya, a folk performer and a transwoman, is seen in a video released on Twitter by trans rights activist Grace Banu talking about the brutality she had endured from her partner's family.

Udhaya is dalit trans women who is folk artist .she us from thirunelveli dist .she was kidnapped and brutal attacked by her boy friend family members .they told you "paraiyar dog" your body asking my child 9(is slur word for trans) dog .Now she is addmited in hospital pic.twitter.com/z1hbAq4Jt9 — GRACE BANU (@thirunangai) March 25, 2022

She explained that they allegedly beat her up, tortured her, and used nasty language against her. They tried to stab her with a knife as well, but was able to grab it and hurl it away.



She also stated that her partner's mother made casteist and transphobic comments to her. She describes how her partner tied the mangalsutra around her neck in the video. She stated she lost consciousness and was brought outdoors and placed by the road while narrating the assault she endured at the hands of Balanand's mother and brother.

Other transgender people who came to her help first admitted her to the Tirunelveli district government hospital. Due to her deteriorating health, she was transferred to Nagercoil Government Hospital on March 26. According to Grace Banu, Udhaya is also unable to open one of her eyes as a result of the beating. She should be brought to justice. They won't be able to get her out of the hospital till then.

At the Palavoor police station, a case was filed against five people, including Udhaya's lover Balanand, his parents, and two other relatives, under three sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Despite the fact that all five suspects have been missing since the incident, the police have organised a special investigation team to look into the matter.