Two Died And One Injured Following The Explosion Of The Cracker Unit

On Thursday morning, an explosion at a firecracker plant in the village of Nagadasampatti near Papparapatti resulted in the deaths of two women and injury to a male. K Muniammal of 65 years old and B Palaniammal of 50 years old were the two of the deceased, were two of the 20 workers at the R Saravanan-owned business.



The licenced unit's employees were in charge of combining gunpowder and making paper fireworks. Muniammal, Palaniammal, and P Sivalingam were early arrivals at work on Thursday. But shortly after, there was an explosion that killed the two women and seriously wounded Sivalingam. This was the region's first incidence of this kind of explosion.

The women's remains were found by the Indur Police and the Pennagaram Fire Department, who then transported them for an autopsy to the Pennagaram Government Headquarters Hospital. The Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital received an emergency transfer for Sivalingam. His situation is quite serious.

According to sources at the fire service, Palaniammal and Muniammal were probably the two closest to the explosion. Authorities added that an investigation is ongoing. The chief minister, MK Stalin, expressed his condolences for the victims' passings and announced a sum of Rs 3 lakh for the families of Muniammal and Palaniammal, as well as Rs 1 lakh for Sivalingam.