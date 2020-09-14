Vijayakanth exhorts cadre to work harder

Cine star turned politician, Vijayakanth, whose Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) entered its 16th year of existence on Monday urged his cadre to work harder for attaining victory in the forthcoming elections of 2021. ' The objective should be to serve the needy while striving endlessly for success' said the Captain, as he is popularly known across the State for over three decades.

Asserting that the party has a presence all across the nook and corners of Tamil Nadu, Vijayakanth in his message motivated his party men to work relentlessly from now on to reach the goal. It is a noted development that his party had climbed up the popularity chart very well during the first decade and had a decent representation in the State Assembly in two elections.

Over the past few years, there have been many desertions at the cadre level and also elected MLAs who switched over to the ruling party AIADMK which greatly dented the goodwill of the outfit, presently managed by the leader's wife Premalatha and brother-in-law Sudeep.